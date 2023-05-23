Dangote Refinery ‘ll Generate 12,000mw Of Electricity – CBN Gov





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the newly commissioned Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals will help Nigeria generate more electricity.

Speaking on Monday at the epoch-making commissioning of the project at Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos State, Governor of the apex bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said the Dangote Refinery is expected to generate 12,000 megawatts of electricity.

Emefiele, who recalled also that the project, at conception, was estimated to cost about US$9 billion of which US$3 billion was projected as an equity investment by the Dangote Group and the balance financed through commercial loans, praised the role of Nigerian commercial banks for providing loans to the Dangote Group to finance the project.

He particularly expressed appreciation to all the participating local Nigerian banks, which provided immense support and exceptional understanding, even when interest payments and principal repayment had fallen due.

“I am proud to state that the commercial…





Source: Leadership Newspaper