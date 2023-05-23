EPL: Saka Signs New 4-year Deal With Arsenal





Bukayo Saka has signed a new four-year contract with Arsenal which will run till the summer of 2027.

The Gunners confirmed the contract extension on Tuesday.

Saka’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of next season.

The 21-year-old has been one of Arsenal’s standout players in the last two seasons.

He has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for Arsenal this season, while he was also the club’s top scorer last term with 11.

Saka’s excellent season for Arsenal also saw him nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards.

He joins Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli in committing their futures to the north London club.

“I’m just really happy,” Saka told the Arsenal official website.

“There’s been a lot of talking and it’s been a while, but I’m here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It’s a beautiful club – look where we are.

“For me,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper