Gov Yahaya Bello Reappoints Key Officials 





Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has announced the immediate reappointment of several key officials in the state.

The reappointed individuals had previously submitted their resignation letters in March.

A statement issued by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor disclosed the names and positions of officials who are to resume their previous positions.

They are: Jibrin Momoh, Former Accountant General, Pharm. Jamiu Abdulkarim Asuku, Former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Yakubu Okala, Former State Auditor-General, Idris Asiwaju Asiru, Former Commissioner for Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning, Barr Momodu Ozigi Deedat, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The reappointment of the Auditor-General and the commissioners is subject to the scrutiny and confirmation of the House of Assembly before they can resume duties.





Source: Leadership Newspaper