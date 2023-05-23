Lagos Producer Unveils Talent Hunt Platform For Upcoming Artistes





Top Lagos based music producer, Efe Mac Roc, has launched a talent hunt platform titled ‘Mac Roc Sessions’ for budding world class artists, who want to make a name for themselves in the music industry.

Having worked with a myriad of notable musicians, Mac Roc is desirous of making Mac Roc Sessions a worldwide sensation.

He has produced several songs including Chukwu Okike by Samsong, Koseunti by Sunmisola Agbebi, Want You by Oxlade (Acoustic Version), God of the Nations by Samsong Ft Eben, among others.

Mac Roc is highly regarded as one of the most versatile record producers in Nigeria.

Aside from showcasing the serenity that comes from music, Mac Roc has consistently been able to combine mastery, melody and fine-tune his sound to emit electrifying music. Mac Roc Sessions has featured many Nigerian musicians like Oxlade, Sunmisola Agbebi, Lade, Timi Dakolo, Naomi Mac and many others.

The highly rated music producer, pianist, talent manager and music coach, first made his entrance…





Source: Leadership Newspaper