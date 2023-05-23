Man Jailed For Converting Coins To Jewelry





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Ibrahim Musa Dabai on a one count charge bordering on tampering with Nigerian currency in Kano state.

Dabai was arrested by officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway with coins which he claims he uses to produce jewelry for commercial purposes.

Investigations revealed that Dabai had been in the business of converting coins into jewelry ranging from rings, earrings, bracelets and others for 25 years.

He was arraigned and convicted before Justice M.N Yunusa of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

The charge reads, “that you, Ibrahim Musa Dabai sometime in March, 2023 at Kano, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, voluntarily engaged in tampering with Nigerian currency to wit: coins issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria when you used same to produce jewelry for commercial purpose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper