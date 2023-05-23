Olori Atuwatse III Donates Facilities To Encourage Learning In Warri Schools





The wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III has donated Love Garden and Playground facilities to Ikengbuwa Primary School in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The projects were inaugurated on Tuesday as part of the activities lined up to mark the birthday anniversary of the Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom.

Addressing teachers and pupils of the primary school, Olori said that her desire was to ensure that children were encouraged to come to school and learn.

She noted that education is the foundation to the growth and development of any society.

Olori added that the project would not only afford the children the opportunity to learn but to plant and harvest crops.

She said that the project would also expose the pupils to other entrepreneurial skills to help prepare them for future challenges.

“Education is very dear to my heart. It is the foundation to the growth of any society. Our dream is that giving you this love garden, children are not only learning how to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper