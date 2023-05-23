Seun Kuti Released On Bail, Rejoins Family 





Detained Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has fulfilled his bail terms and has been released from Police custody on Tuesday night.

Consequently, the musician has left Police facility in Panti for his house in Ikeja to rejoin his family.

LEADERSHIP reports that his lawyers, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, and Kunle Adegoke, SAN, had earlier disclosed that Seun Kuti perfected his bail conditions and was only waiting for administrative approval on Tuesday.

The disclosure followed the adjournment of the trial of Seun over alleged assault of a Policeman, earlier slated for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, following the absence of Justice Adeola Olatubosun of the Chief Magistrates Court in Yaba, Lagos State.

According to the senior lawyers, the trial was adjourned as a result of the judge attending a training course.

“The purpose of today’s sitting was to receive the Lagos DPP’s advice.

Source: Leadership Newspaper