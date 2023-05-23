Transport Minister, Agbakoba Push For Ministry Of Maritime Affairs





The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, has called for the creation of a separate Ministry of Maritime Affairs to enable the nation realize the huge potentials in the sector.

Sambo made this call in agreement to an earlier appeal by Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, at the investiture of Mr. Aminu Umar as the new President of Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) in Lagos.

His words: “Indeed, I agree that there should be and there must be a separate Ministry of Maritime Affairs. This is because Nigeria has no business depending on oil. The maritime industry in the country is big enough to guarantee economic prosperity for the nation.”

He, however, stated that he is delighted at the contributions of the NCS to the advancement of the nation’s shipping sector, noting that the organisation has been led by great Nigerians over the years and has grown to become an umbrella body for all stakeholders in the maritime/shipping industry in Nigeria.

Addressing the newly inaugurated NCS…





Source: Leadership Newspaper