Unite Nigeria, Edwin Clark Tells Governors





Elderstateman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has urged State governors to intensify efforts at unifying Nigeria.

He made the call when a group, Nigeria for Peace Project, paid him an advocacy visit in Abuja.

The group is a combination of Citizens for Development and Education (CDE) and Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ).

Receiving the delegation, Clark expressed appreciation for the visit, saying such visit by young Nigerians was a welcome development.

While stating that Nigeria was bedevilled by a myriad of challenges ranging from corruption and insecurity, Clark called on the 36 State governors to pool resources together and ensure a united country.

“What are we fighting for, some of us have contributed our quota to the development of this country, I do not want a divided country,” he said.

The elderstateman further said: “I’m particularly happy to see all of you on such a mission which is out to unite Nigeria, where every…





Source: Leadership Newspaper