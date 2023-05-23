Visa Ban Not Enough





Recently, the United States of America (USA) announced that it was placing a visa ban on some politically- exposed Nigerians for their alleged unwholesome and undemocratic roles in the just concluded general election in the country.

The announcement was contained in a statement by that country’s Secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, who said that the action by his government was in furtherance of its commitment to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

Coming under the US Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, individuals believed to be complicit in undermining democracy in Nigeria will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States. The said individuals are believed to have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activities that undermine Nigeria’s democratic process. The decision, he said, reflects the continued commitment of the United…





Source: Leadership Newspaper