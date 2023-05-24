10th House: Ugochinyere, 62 Other Opposition Members-elect Endorse Abass, Kalu





The Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and member-elect for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, and 62 other members-elect from the opposition parties, have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidates, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Ugochinyere made this known at a press conference addressed in Abuja on Wednesday.

He called on other candidates in the race who were banking on opposition votes to stage a rebellion against the Abbas/Kalu ticket to withdraw from the race as the opposition votes they were banking on would no longer be available for them.

While describing Abass and Kalu as men of integrity, and competence to preside over the affairs of the 10th House of Representatives, Ugochinyere said it was time for national development, growth and stability and not the time for party politics.

He called on the APC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper