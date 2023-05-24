11 Entrepreneurs Receive N7.2m To End Post Harvest Loss





The Center For Food, Technology and Research (CEFTER), Benue State University (BSU) Makurdi has awarded N600,000 to each of the Eleven young entrepreneurs who are Committed to help farmers in the control of post- harvest loses

Leader of the Center, Dr. Barnabas Ikyo who disclosed this during the presentation of cheques to beneficiaries at the Varsity’s Senate Chambers explained that the young entrepreneurs were carefully selected across the by country by experts.

Dr. Ikyo informed that N7.2m out of the N15m earmarked for the project was shared among the beneficiaries while the remaining balance was split to cover other aspects that will help them to start on a good note which includes three months training, among others.

The event according to him, was jointly organized by CEFTER BSU, United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP), Accelerated Lab and Bai Hub to engage the minds of young persons to make them become employers of labour.

He said, “the criteria for selecting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper