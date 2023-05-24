2nd Niger Bridge Will Stimulate South East Economy, Says Soludo





Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has described the commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge as a fundamental change that would catalyse new waves of prosperity and economic growth in the South East region.

Governor Soludo stated this at the commissioning and handover of the bridge, which was named Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge.

The ceremony was performed by Buhari at the Asaba, Delta State end of the bridge yesterday.

Soludo said he was overjoyed because the people of the South East had long advocated for infrastructural development.

He enumerated other four major projects desired in the region to include the dredging of three channels that would give the South East access to the Atlantic, the construction of the Anambra-Lokoja Road, the gas pipeline and the railway line.

“Of these five requests, it gives us great pleasure to check one off the list: the construction of the Second Niger Bridge.”

“President Buhari, the South-East will remember you as you…





Source: Leadership Newspaper