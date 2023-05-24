5 Days To Go… Curious Public Peeps Into Politics, Fashion, Style Of First Ladies





By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Christiana Nwaogu, Patience Ihejirika, Abuja And George Okojie, Royal Ibeh, Lagos

Although the office of the first lady has never been constitutionally defined, the occupant plays a prominent role in the political and social life of a nation as wife of the president or head of state. In Nigeria, the office which had been in existence since the country gained independence became distinct between 1985 and 1993, during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

It was the wife of the former military president, the late Maryam Babangida, who brought elegance, allure and flamboyance to the office. Since then every Nigerian first lady is closely watched for some hint of her husband’s thinking and for a clue to his future actions.

Even though she is not elected or paid, the prominence of the Nigerian first lady provides her a platform with which to influence behaviour and opinion, and popular first ladies have served as models for how Nigerian women…





Source: Leadership Newspaper