After US, UK Unveils Delegation To Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration  





Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, leaders of the world have indicated interest to attend the ceremony billed for the Eagle Square in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on May 29, 2023.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), Boss Mustapa, had last week assured that most foreign countries, heads of state, presidents and other dignitaries invited for the inauguration have indicated interests to attend the epoch-making event.

The SGF said this last Thursday in Abuja in his remarks during a world press conference organised to brief Nigerians and the entire world on the programme of activities planned for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

Although the SGF did not disclose the names of the foreign countries and leaders that will attend the event because of diplomatic privileges, the United States President, Joe Biden, on Monday announced a nine-member delegation to attend the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper