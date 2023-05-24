Be Resolute In Face Of Insecurity, Buhari Tells Military





President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Armed Forces of Nigeria to be resolute in the face of the country’s security challenges.

President, who Buhari spoke at the regimental dinner organised by the Defence Headquarters, said “until the issue of insecurity is surmounted much more is still desired from the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

He commended the military for their loyalty, hardwork, dedication and selfless service to the nation.

“I am fully aware of all your sacrifices and commitments in tackling the myriad of the security challenges and your contributions to the successful elections in our country.

“However, until the issue of insecurity is surmounted much more is still desired from the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies must always remain resolute in the face of the country’s insecurity challenges.

“Our administration before winding down will never relent to widen the support of the military to enable them…





Source: Leadership Newspaper