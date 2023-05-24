Cultural Practices Will Tame Drug Abuse Among Youths –Marwa





Chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), says cultural practices can be used to tackle drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

Marwa stated this at the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) annual public lecture, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja yesterday.

Marwa who was represented by the director, Drug Demand Reduction of NDLEA, Anthonia Ngozi Madubuike said, “Culture, drug abuse and the future of Nigerian youths are interconnected and have significant implications for the development and wellbeing of the Culture plays a vital role in shaping the values, beliefs, norms and and behaviours of a society including its youth.

“No doubt culture can influence the perception of drug abuse and shape attitudes towards it. However, it is important to note that cultural practices and beliefs can also be a protective factor against drug abuse by promoting resilience, social support and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper