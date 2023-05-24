Family Suspects Foul Play As 15-Yr-Old Student Dies In A/Ibom School





The dream of Miss Edima Ini Umoh, a 15-year-old student of Full Life Secondary School, owned by Full Life Christian Centre (FLCC), along Airport Road, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, has been cut short by her sudden death.

The late student complained of headache and reached out to her mother, for malaria drug and pepper soup in her domitorty.

She was said to have rejected the Coartem brand of malaria drug given to her by the school management, but few hours after the mother arrived, she was found unconscious at the back of a car arranged to rush her for emergency check by medics at a hospital along Edet Akpan Avenue, where she was confirmed Dead On Arrival (DOA).

The deceased, LEADERSHIP gathered, was still grappling with the ongoing West African Examination Council (WAEC), when the sad incident that has thrown the school and the distraught family into mourning occurred.

Narrating the incident, the Principal, Mrs AniefonteAbasi Victor-Williams, described the death of Edima, as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper