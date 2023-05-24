Police Commisioner Leads Operation To Flush Out Criminals From Kwara Forests





The Commisioner of Police in Kwara State, Mr Paul Odama, on Tuesday, led men of the Command’s Tactical Team Units into the forest within and around Baruten local government area of the State to flush out criminal elements using the forest as their hideout.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the policemen were combing the forests in Ilesha-Baruba, Gwanara, Okuta, Kosubosu and Yashikira communities for a possible arrest of the criminal elements who have been terrorising the people of the area in recent times.

The spokesman of the Police Command in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital on Tuesday.

He said: “CP Paul Odama is leading men of the Command’s Tactical Units into the forests within and around Baruten LGA of Ilesha-Baruba, Gwanara, Okuta, Kosubosu, Yashikra in pursuit of alleged criminal elements hibernating in the forests. Details later.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that gunmen had invaded two communities in Baruten local government area…





Source: Leadership Newspaper