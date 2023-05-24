Support Tinubu, Wait Till 2027, Bishop Katung Tells Atiku, Obi





Founder and general overseer of Living Stone Church Assembly, Bishop Jonas Katung has called on Christians in the North and other Nigerians to support the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to serve them.

He asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart Peter Obi to let Tinubu provide leadership for Nigeria in the next four years and challenge him again at the polls in 2027 if they so desire.

Bishop Katung in an interview with newsmen in Jos, said he has a conviction that given the opportunity, Bola Ahmed Tinubu could provide the right leadership for the people of Nigeria considering his wealth of experience in politics and economic matters.

‘’Remember, during the heat of the political campaigns across the country for the 2023 general elections, northern bishops met with Tinubu in Abuja to ask him questions and he was able to give us serious answers on the challenges Christians are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper