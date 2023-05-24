The Question Of A Non-Military NSA





With President Muhammad Buhari’s tenure coming to a close this month, discussions regarding the composition of the next government have gained significant attention. Among the offices that have sparked intense debates is the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and understandably so. The militarization of this office, particularly in a democratic setting, has raised curiosity among Nigerians. This curiosity has intensified as the possibility of having a non-military NSA has emerged as a prominent topic of discussion.

But the idea of a non-military NSA isn’t some figment of a citizen’s imagination, even though not many Nigerians are aware that policemen had been in control of ONSA. Under the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida, Gambo Jimeta, a former Inspector-General of Police, served as the NSA. Aliyu Isma’ila Gwarzo, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), served under both civilian and military leadership, first under Chief Ernest…





Source: Leadership Newspaper