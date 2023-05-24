Tony Blair Visits Tinubu In Abuja 





Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair visited President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Defence House Abuja on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the office of the President-elect disclosed that the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change would be a willing partner of the Tinubu administration especially in prioritising its goals and delivery.

“He said since leaving office as the UK prime minister, he had been working with governments around the world to help them deliver on their mandates” the statement reads in part.

“We would like to help in any way with your administration. We only need to know what the leadership priorities are and help in how to actualise them,” Blair told President-elect Tinubu.

Blair acknowledged the difficult task before Tinubu and other leaders, at a time of global turmoil.

“Being in government today anywhere in the world is tough. You have things happening around the world which affect you and for which you can’t do anything much,” he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper