U20 W/Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles Beat Italy 2-0, Zoom Into R16





Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are through to the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina after beating Italy 2-0 in group D top of the table clash on Wednesday night.

Salim Fago Lawal’s diving header and Jude Sunday’s last-gasp finish earned Nigeria victory over Italy in an end-to-end encounter at the Estadio Malvinas, Argentina.

The result left the Flying Eagles and the Azzurri on six and three points respectively after two games apiece in Group D.

Both sides had chances in the first half, with Tommaso Baldanzi testing the hands of Kingsley Aniagboso. The only goal arrived just after the hour. Half-time substitute Umeh Emmanuel and Gabriele Guarino collided inside the Italian box, but the latter spring straight up and dinked the ball back across goal. Salim Fago Lawal flung himself into the air and headed into a semi-guarded net.

Source: Leadership Newspaper