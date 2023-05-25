115 EFCC Cadets Graduate From Police Training Camp





About 115 cadets of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have graduated from the Police Mobile Force Training Camp (PMFTC), Ende-Hills, in Nasarawa State after a nine-month course.

The graduands, who were trained in Course 4, deputy inspector cadre 6 (DIC6), are made up of 96 males and 19 females.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said: “the training started in December 2022 with 96 males and 19 females, making a total of 115 cadets inducted into the EFCC.”

He further said they were trained in legal, combat, drills and other important courses that would prepare them for the job ahead.

Tasking the cadets on the job ahead and the challenges, Bawa said: “this is a crucial national assignment and it takes years to build but seconds to destroy,” even as he admonished them to be the best in the place of work.

Also speaking, the deputy commandant PMFTC, Mohammed Yakubu Nda, said: “the continued training of the EFCC staff in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper