Buhari Flags Of 2023 Hajj Airlift Operations, Tasks NAHCON On Pilgrims’ Welfare





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, flagged off the airlift exercise of the 2023 Hajj operations at the Pilgrims Terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

A total of 560 pilgrims from Nasarawa State boarded the inaugural flight operated by a Nigerian airline, Max Air, from the Abuja Airport at about 1:30pm to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

President Buhari, who was represented at the inaugural flight launch ceremony by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the wonderful job they were doing, which culminated in the successful preparations for Hajj 2023.

He appealed to Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan-led commission not to relent, but to ensure that the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s Hajj was given utmost priority.

“NAHCON as presently constituted is doing a very wonderful job and the President appreciates what you have been doing since coming on board.

"But…





