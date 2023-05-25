Federal Govt Okays Multi-million Naira Power Projects In Daura, Others





Federal government has approved multi-billion naira contracts to boost power supply in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown in Katsina State, Yobe State and other parts of the country.

The minister of power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to State House correspondents yesterday after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Buhari.

Aliyu said, “Council approved award of contract for the engineering procurement, construction and financing on the implementation of 330 KV and 132 kV line transmission lines and 33 KV, 11 KV and 400 PE distribution line project under phase 1 of the presidential power initiatives in favour of two contractors in the sum total of $581,629,355.93, inclusive of 7.5 percent, at the prevailing exchange rate with period of completion 36 months as indicated.

“The recipient companies for lot one, from DL from Benin and Enugu DISCOS, Messes SLD electric. Then, Lot DM 3 Abuja, Jos, Kano, Kaduna DISCOS, Messes China civil…





Source: Leadership Newspaper