Foundation Donates 10,000 Plastic Bottles To Lagos School As Tuition Fees





In a bid to support education in Nigeria, the Helen Trust Care Foundation recently paid a visit to Morit International School in the remote area of Ajegunle in Lagos State.

Morit International School is known for its unique payment system that allows students to use empty plastic bottles as a form of payment for their school fees.

This system was put in place to enable students from low-income families to continue their education without the burden of tuition fees.

During the visit, the Foundation donated over 10,000 empty plastic bottles to the school to help with tuition payment of the students.

The gesture is expected to go a long way in easing the burden of payment for the school’s 70% of students, who cannot afford to pay their fees.

Speaking during the visit, the founder of Helen Trust Care Foundation, Dr (Mrs) Titilope Ejimagwa, expressed her admiration for the school’s innovative approach to tuition payment.

She also promised to pay the fees of some students and to support…





Source: Leadership Newspaper