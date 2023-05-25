Itel Nigeria, Airtel Donate Gift Items To Calabar Varsity Students





In a bid to fulfill their corporate social responsibility (CSR) to Nigerians, Itel Nigeria and its sister telecommunication firm, Airtel, have donated gift items worth millions of naira to the University of Calabar (UNILCAL) students as part of their contributions to ‘Campus All Star Promo’.

At the ceremony, which took place at Chinua Achebe Art Theatre Hall at the institution’s main campus where students participated in different competitions and many going home with different prizes from their sponsors, one of the Airtel managers, Uche Ugwueze, stated that the Itel Campus Storm that took place across the nation on Monday was held to test abilities of students and to build thier capacities in the areas of speaking fluently and robbing minds and exchange of ideas among themselves.

“This is an Itel Campus Storm that we are having across the country. And Airtel is here to support Itel.

"As a company, we are here to ensure that we delight the students and make sure that students are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper