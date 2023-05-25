Osinbajo Takes Shettima On Familiarisation Tour Of Aso Villa





Outgoing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, took the Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima on a comprehensive tour of the Vice President’s Wing of the Presidential Villa, as part of a familiarisation exercise.

Following a meeting by the duo, Shettima spoke to State House Correspondents, expressing his intentions to exchange ideas and collaborate with Osinbajo in advancing the nation.

He praised the Vice President for his courtesy in personally showing him around the offices, emphasising the importance of cross-pollination of ideas.

“On the instance of Vice President, who is a friend, a contemporary, I came here just to exchange ideas on how to move the nation forward.

“He took me round the offices out of courtesy and I want to commend him, I want to thank him for extending that courtesy to me. Yes, cross fertilisation of ideas.”

When asked about the expected impact of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidency and the timeline for its manifestation, the incoming Vice President…





Source: Leadership Newspaper