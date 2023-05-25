Rapper Fetty Wap Sentenced To 6 Years Imprisonment For Drug Trafficking





American rapper, Fetty Wap, best known for the 2015 single ‘Trap Queen’, has been sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday for drug trafficking.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, pleaded guilty in August to a conspiracy drug charge, admitting to participating in a large-scale scheme trafficking of at least 500g or more of cocaine. The charge carries a minimum five-year prison sentence.

He was initially arrested in October 2021 and charged, along with five co-defendants, with conspiring to smuggle more than 100kg (220lbs) of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine from June 2019 through June 2020.

The rapper, whose debut single Trap Queen reached No 2 on the Billboard charts in May 2015, pleaded guilty to the top charge against him, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, pertaining only to cocaine. The plea deal protected him from a potential life sentence if convicted on all the charges he faced.

According to a report, prosecutors…





Source: Leadership Newspaper