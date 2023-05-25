RMAFC Raises Public Officers’ Remuneration By 114%





The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has approved the upward review of remuneration of elected and appointed public officers by 114 percent.

The commission also introduced three new special allowances to the welfare package of judges.

There are strong indications from Minna, the Niger State capital, yesterday that the states of the federation will domesticate the increment of remuneration for political and judicial office holders.

Submitting the report to Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, yesterday, the federal commissioner of the commission representing Niger State said many variables were used to arrive at the new reports, mainly the prevailing economic situation and the view of the people.

He said while the allowances of other public officers remain unchanged, “there was special consideration for judicial officers because of the nature of their job,” adding that three allowances have been introduced for judicial officers .

Source: Leadership Newspaper