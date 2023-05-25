Senate President: Akpabio’s Kinsmen Kick Against Plot To Sideline Him





Ahead of the National Assembly June 13 inauguration, kinsmen of Senator Godswill Akpabio, under the umbrella of Ntipe Ibibio Unity Mission, have warned against any attempt to pressure the All Progressives Congress (APC) to withdraw support for his ambition to become Senate President.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Amb. Okon Mkpafit emphasised that Akpabio is the most suitable candidate for the Senate President position among other contenders from Southern Nigeria and the South-South geopolitical zone.

Mkpafit further disclosed that Akpabio’s kinsmen have been actively working towards ensuring his emergence as the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly. They are now calling on the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as other contenders, to throw their weight behind Akpabio.

He stated, “We, the kinsmen of Senator Godswill Akpabio under Ntipe Ibibio Unity Mission, unequivocally declare our unwavering support for APC’s zoning of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper