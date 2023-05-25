Tinubu Promises Not To Disappoint Nigerians





President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised not to disappoint Nigerians who put their trust in him by electing him as president.

The president-elect made the promise while he was awarded Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) – the nation’s highest honour, along with his Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima who was awarded Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

In his address at the investiture, President-elect said his election to lead the over 200 million people in the country was a goodwill, which came from a place of trust.

He said, “I am a simple man who is the beneficiary of the support and goodwill of the people of Nigeria.

“The people have put their trust in us. You have done your part Mr. President.

“Now, that great duty descends on me. I understand the meaning of the honor given to me today and of the task that awaits.

“I must run this race and must do it well. On security, the economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health and power and in all other…





Source: Leadership Newspaper