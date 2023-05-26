24 Hours To Swearing-in, Yobe Interim LG Chair Dies





The newly appointed Caretaker Chairman of Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State, Hon. Lawan Gana Karasuwa, is dead.

A press statement signed and issued by the director-general, Press and Media Affairs, Governor’s Office, Mamman Mohammed, said Hon. Gana died at the Federal Medical ]Centre (FMC) Nguru after a brief illness.

LEADERSHIP gathered that late Hon. Gana had served as caretaker chairman of Karasuwa LGA for six months before the Committee was dissolved by Governor Mai Mala Buni

He was subsequently reappointed as the caretaker committee chairman of the LGA few days ago.

He was among the 17 interim chairmen of local government caretaker management committees to be sworn-in on Friday.

One of his closed associates, Hon. Ado Adamu Bomboy, described Gana as a humble, honest, unassuming, humorous, practical and pragmatic leader that cannot be easily forgotten.





Source: Leadership Newspaper