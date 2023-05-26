Biden Picks Black Air Force General To Head US Military





US President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated General Charles Brown, the current Air Force chief of staff to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the top military officer in the US.

Gen. Brown who goes by CQ, could be taking over from Gen Mark Milley, whose term ends in September.

If confirmed by the Senate, “CQ” Brown, as he’s known, will become Biden’s senior military advisor. Only the second Black man ever picked for the job, his confirmation — serving alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — would mark the first time that African Americans have simultaneously filled both of the military’s top jobs.

“General Brown is a warrior descended from a proud line of warriors,” Biden said in the White House Rose Garden, noting Brown’s military family.

As a pilot with 3,000 hours logged, including 130 in combat, Brown “knows what it means to be in the thick of battle and how to keep your cool,” Biden told the nomination ceremony.

Biden recounted how…





Source: Leadership Newspaper