Governor Buni Approves N30bn For Road Projects





Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni has approved N30billion for the execution of various projects across the state.

Briefing journalists on the ratified and approved projects under his ministry during the valedictory session, the commissioner for works, Engr. Umar Wakili Duddaye, said the council approved over N30 billion for the execution of various projects across the state.

He said the projects were divided into three: township roads in Nguru, Gashua, Potiskum and Gaidam.

Duddaye said the second part contains new projects which included the construction of 18-kilometre road from Fika to Maluri, 25.5-kilometre from Gashua to Dumburi-Masaba, 4.5-kilometre on Nguru Highway to Karasuwa Galu, and 18-kilometre from Bukarti to Toshia in Yunusari local government area respectively.

However, the third part of the projects are the reconstruction of roads which were damaged during the last rainy season in the state.

“These include the reconstruction of roads from Gaidam to Bukarti,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper