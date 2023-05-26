IGP Redeploys Senior Police Officers





The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, in his effort to achieve maximum impact of community-based and strategic policing on the society, has ordered the posting of CP Okon Effiong to head the Department of Finance and Administration, ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja

This was part of the redeployment of senior officers as stated by the Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Also, CP Zachariah Fera has been redeployed to Force Criminal Investigation (FCID) Annex Enugu; CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka to Rivers State Command and CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah to Cross River State command.

The postings were with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the IGP has tasked the Commissioners of Police to deploy all requisite assets in ensuring sanity, professional standards and discipline in all ramifications in their new places of assignment.

He has further charged the senior police officers to effectively apply their wealth of experiences to improving existing structural arrangements towards achieving a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper