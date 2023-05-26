Music Star Davido Meets Wema Bank New CEO To Explore Opportunities For Finance, Entertainment





Nigerian iconic music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has met with Wema Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, to explore opportunities for collaboration on finance and entertainment.

The momentous meeting of minds took place at the bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos.

According to Oseni, it signified the convergence of visionary leadership, creative brilliance, and a shared commitment to innovation.

Wema Bank Plc, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, recently welcomed a new Managing Director, injecting fresh perspectives and a dynamic vision into the organisation.

“Wema Bank and Davido are both innovative brands that recognize the immense potential that arises from the fusion of finance and entertainment, setting the stage for groundbreaking initiatives that will captivate audiences and revolutionize customer experiences,” Oseni said in his welcome address to the global music sensation and trendsetter, who has captured the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper