Stakeholders Call For Collaborative Efforts To Combat Corruption In Defence, Security Sector





Despite substantial public resources invested in the defence and security sector since the return of democratic governance in 1999, the impact of these investments remains questionable, with ongoing threats to peace and security.

This is even as crtitical stakeholders in the Defence and Security Sector, have called for commitment from stakeholders to engage effectively in improving transparency and accountability within the sector.

Stakeholders made the call at a one-day workshop on the theme “Reforming the Nigerian Defence and Security Sector through Strengthening Mechanisms Fundamental for Effective Oversight Functions,” organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-Nigeria), in collaboration with Transparency International – Defence and Security Project (TI-DSP) and with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, at Keffi, Nasarawa state.

In a communique issued at the end of the workshop,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper