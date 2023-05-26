Transition: Buhari Passes Symbolic Baton To Tinubu, Says I’ve Run A Good Race





“I have run a good race, I have finished my course. It is now time for another to take up the baton,’’ said President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja, after the investiture of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, with National Honours.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the investiture of the President-elect and Vice President-elect sets the pace for their swearing into office on Monday, May 29, 2023 of the duo, drawing a curtain on the eight-year administration of President Buhari, who served two terms, 2015-2023.

The President congratulated both political leaders, who had served as Governor of Lagos and Borno States, respectively.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to the President-elect, on his well-deserved victory at the February 25th, 2023 Presidential elections. The Nigerian people have recognized your leadership qualities, political acumen, and passion to serve our great…





Source: Leadership Newspaper