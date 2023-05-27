10th NASS: Listen To Buhari’s Voice Of Reason, Group Tells Tinubu





A civil society organisation, Coalition for Good Governance Network (C2G-Network), has called on President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to listen to the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s voice of reason on the independence of the legislature.

The CSO said Thursday’s revelation by President Buhari – that from the moment of his election in 2015 and subsequently, he supported the idea of an independent National Assembly, particularly “one that is able to decide its Leadership and develop its agenda in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC)” – was commendable and worthy of emulation by incoming President Tinubu in the interest of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

National Coordinator of the group, Michael Musa, and Secretary, Ajayi Bello, while commending President Buhari for such revelation at this time in a press statement on Friday in Abuja, also called on Tinubu to refrain from meddling in the affairs of the legislature like Buhari and instead…





Source: Leadership Newspaper