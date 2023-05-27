Federal Govt Unveils Smart Cities In Borno, Kano, 2 Others To Address Humanitarian Challenges





The federal government has inaugurated resettlement cities to address humanitarian challenges across the country, with the flag-off of the maiden edition of the Nigeria International Humanitarian Summit (NIHS).

Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the model of the Nigeria Humanitarian hub, smart resettlement cities and digital academy in the four States of Borno, Kano, Nasarawa and Zamfara.

Buhari performed the functions during the opening ceremony of the NIHS at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, and heads of agencies under the ministry, concluded the summit over the weekend in Abuja.

He explained that the cities were designed to foster the resettlement and reintegration of persons of concern in Nigeria and enhance their social and economic wellbeing, while strengthening the host communities.

According to the him, the cities played a central role in supporting the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper