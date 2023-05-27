Hajj 2023: NAHCON Airlifts 2,996 Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia In 3 Days





Three days after the commencement of 2023 Hajj airlift in Nigeria, no fewer than 2,996 pilgrims have been transported to Saudi Arabia by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, had on Thursday, May 25, 2023, flagged the 2023 airlift operation at the Pilgrims Terminal of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja with 472 pilgrims from Nasarawa State and 27 officials of NAHCON aboard the inaugural flight, Max Air, to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The flight updates record from NAHCON’s command and control units indicated that on Friday, May 26, the second batch of pilgrims departed from Bauchi State on MaxAir flight NGL1001 bound for Jeddah with a total of 549 pilgrims from Plateau State, comprising 339 males and 210 females boarding the flight.

Also on Friday, ero Contractor flight NIG9005 departed from Abuja to Madinah, transporting 450 pilgrims from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper