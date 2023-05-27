KwaraLEARN Celebrates First Anniversary





KwaraLEARN, a new education programme by the government of Kwara State aimed at delivering improvements in learning outcomes in public schools for all children across Kwara State, has celebrated its first anniversary.

The governor of the state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said, “We take pride in the remarkable progress KwaraLEARN has achieved in its first year. Our commitment to transforming education in Kwara State remains steadfast, and KwaraLEARN plays a vital role in our strategy to build a Kwara that works for all.

‘‘KwaraLEARN has revolutionized the educational landscape in Kwara State. By introducing child-friendly classroom management techniques such as cheers, songs, strive points, energizers, and character boards, the program has fostered an environment where pupils eagerly embrace learning. Moreover, KwaraLEARN’s zero tolerance for corporal punishment emphasizes the importance of a nurturing and supportive learning atmosphere.’’

Source: Leadership Newspaper