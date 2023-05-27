May 29: Kwara Police Beef Up Security





Kwara State Police Command said it has put in place adequate security measures to ensure a hitch-free inauguration of new government on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The State’s Police Commissioner, Mr Paul Odama, has ordered an all-round security emplacement across the length and breadth of the State ahead of the transition ceremony.

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital.

“To this end, police men and women, attached to special forces and tactical units, including conventional officers, have been deployed to patrol the towns and major streets and all government facilities in the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the state.

“The citizens must have noticed movements of security patrols in the state in the course of the week, especially in Baruten LGA and Kwara Central; this is part of the arrangements on the ground to ensure no act of criminality is allowed. The patrol…





Source: Leadership Newspaper