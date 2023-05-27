NFF/TINGO Federation Cup: Awka, Ijebu-Ode, Abuja And Akure To Host Last-Eight Battles





Sunday’s quarter-final matches of this year’s men’s edition of NFF/TINGO Federation Cup competition will put the cities of Awka, Ijebu-Ode, Abuja and Akure on edge, with all eight teams eyeing tickets to the semi-finals.

Rangers International FC of Enugu, champions on several occasions, must watch it carefully against giant-killers Doma United of Gombe in what promises to be an entertaining afternoon at the Akure Township Stadium.

In-form Bendel Insurance, who defeated Heartland FC by a lone goal in the Round of 16, will have their hands full against Sunshine Stars of Akure, victors over EFCC FC of Abuja, when both clash at the Awka Township Stadium.

Plateau United from Jos are up against Kwara United of Ilorin, who bumped Nasarawa United in the Round of 16, with both teams set to go for each other’s jugular at the Area 3 playing field in the Federal Capital, Abuja.

Lobi Stars, 3-1 winners over Bendel Insurance Feeders in a match that was played over two days due to heavy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper