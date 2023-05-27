Our Firm Dedicated To Fostering Growth, Devt Of Talented Individuals – Gabriel





The manager of Teepsoul Entertainment, Prince Theophilus Gabriel, has said that the music management company which empowers artistes, producers, and songwriters is dedicated to fostering growth and development of talented individuals.

With a strong presence in both the United States and Nigeria, he said the company has successfully supported numerous artistes in achieving their goals.

“Our extensive network of international partners and investors further amplifies our global reach and influence,” he stated.

He said the mission of the entertainment company is to revolutionise the African music industry by nurturing and promoting exceptional talent.

“We believe that every artist deserves the opportunity to shine and succeed on a global stage. Through our comprehensive range of services, including artist management, promotion, branding, and securing sponsorship funds, we provide artists with the essential resources and guidance they need to thrive in their music careers,” he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper