Renewed Hope: Faleke, Lalong, Betta Edu, Others To Be Honoured At Diaspora Victory Party





A group of Nigerians in diaspora, under the aegis of Diaspora Support For Asiwaju (DSA North America), is set to host a celebratory dinner and award night in honour of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The dinner, which is scheduled to hold in Abuja on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 is expected to have in attendance members from the top echelons of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and key figures from the opposition who are believed to have contributed to the APC’s success at the polls.

This was contained in a statement issued by the group during the weekend.

The convener of the group, Folasade Olumo, who is also the Deputy National Women Leader of the United States chapter of the APC, stated that in addition to celebrating Tinubu’s hard fought victory at the presidential poll, the event also aimed to appreciate those identified by the diaspora community as having made valuable contributions to the Renewed Hope campaign.

“For those of us in the diaspora,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper