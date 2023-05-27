Senate President: Niger Delta Group Rallies Support For Akpabio





A socio-political pressure group, Concerned Youths of Delta Ijaw, has thrown its weight behind the candidature of Senate Godswill Akpobio as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The group also called on Senators-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rally round Senator Akpabio for the position of the Senate President as directed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC and endorsed by President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group while describing Senator Akpabio’s choice as a round peg in a round hole, pointed out that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, needed an experienced, viable and intelligent personality like Akpabio who can at all times sustain the cordial relationship between the executive and legislature, to deliver dividends of good governance to Nigerians.

ln a press statement by the group’s Coordinator, Comr. Ebikeme Abanre, and Secretary, Engr. Patrick Soji Disi, the group called on all Senators-elect to prioritise the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper