Ways & Means: Senators Murmur As Senate Amends CBN Act To Allow More Borrowings





The Senate, on Saturday, held an emergency session where it amended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, creating more space for borrowings.

The Senate increased the government financial borrowing from the CBN by 200%.

Senate also increased CBN advances to the Federal Government from 5% to a maximum of 15%.

The Upper Legislative Chamber, which sent out notice of its emergency session late Friday night to Senators, effected the increments by amending the CBN Act, increasing the Ways and Means borrowing threshold for the Federal Government.

This was as the lawmakers also extended the implementation of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act from June 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023, to enable agencies of government to fully utilise the funds allocated to the various capital projects within the fiscal year.

Presenting the Bill for amendment of the CBN Act, the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto), explained that the adjustment was required to enable the Federal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper